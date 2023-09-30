Elon Musk's X paid nearly $20 million to creators: CEO Linda Yaccarino

In a post reporting payments made to content creators, "Create. Connect. Collect all on X. We're enabling the economic success of new segments like creators. And so far we've paid out almost $20 million to our creator community."





Create. Connect. Collect all on X. We’re enabling the economic success of new segments like creators. And so far we've paid out almost $20 million to our creator community. https://t.co/kk137uPkAo — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) September 29, 2023





How does the X creator program work?



The X ad revenue program allows eligible creators to earn money directly from the platform by receiving a share of the ad revenue generated through their content. Every time a user sees an ad in their post or profile, the platform generates revenue from that impression and a percentage of this revenue is shared with the creators. It's a way for creators to monetize their presence on X and be rewarded for the value they bring to the platform through their content.

Creators must meet specific criteria to be eligible to earn money through X's ad revenue program. They must be subscribed to X Blue (Twitter Blue) and have a minimum of 5 million impressions on their posts accumulated in the last three months and a minimum of 500 followers on the platform.

X (Twitter) to be profitable in 2024:

Previously, Linda Yaccrino had confirmed in an appearance at Vox Media's Code Conference on Thursday that X could become profitable in early 2024.

Speaking about the profitability roadmap for X, Yaccarino said, "Now that I have immersed myself in the business, and we have a good set of eyes on what is predictable, what's coming is that it looks like in early '24, we will be turning a profit,"