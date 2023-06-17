Live
Facebook and Instagram back after an outage- report
Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram suffered a widespread outage on Saturday, affecting more than 8,000 users on Facebook and 3,000 on Instagram, according to Downdetector.
In the early hours of Saturday, Facebook and Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms, experienced a widespread outage that affected many users, according to Downdetector.com, a website that tracks service interruptions.
More than 8,000 users had difficulty accessing Facebook, while approximately 3,000 users experienced issues with Instagram, as reported by many people.
After an outage that affected numerous users, Meta Platforms announced that the services on its social media apps, namely Facebook and Instagram, had been successfully restored after more than two hours.
According to Downdetector.com, at one point in time, nearly 20,000 users in total reported difficulties accessing Facebook, Instagram, and Meta's messaging service WhatsApp.
Downdetector said outage reports had dropped to less than 500 as of now. Downdetector collects and consolidates status reports from multiple sources, including user-submitted bug reports on your platform, to track outages. The outage may be affecting a more significant number of users than is currently reported.
Meta confirmed that issues related to Ads Manager, the advertising platform that allows brands to buy and develop Facebook ads, have also been resolved.