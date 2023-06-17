Facebook and Instagram back after an outage- report

In the early hours of Saturday, Facebook and Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms, experienced a widespread outage that affected many users, according to Downdetector.com, a website that tracks service interruptions.



More than 8,000 users had difficulty accessing Facebook, while approximately 3,000 users experienced issues with Instagram, as reported by many people.

After an outage that affected numerous users, Meta Platforms announced that the services on its social media apps, namely Facebook and Instagram, had been successfully restored after more than two hours.

According to Downdetector.com, at one point in time, nearly 20,000 users in total reported difficulties accessing Facebook, Instagram, and Meta's messaging service WhatsApp.

Downdetector said outage reports had dropped to less than 500 as of now. Downdetector collects and consolidates status reports from multiple sources, including user-submitted bug reports on your platform, to track outages. The outage may be affecting a more significant number of users than is currently reported.

Meta confirmed that issues related to Ads Manager, the advertising platform that allows brands to buy and develop Facebook ads, have also been resolved.