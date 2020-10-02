Facebook integration with Instagram brings 10 new features; Check out

Facebook's integration of Instagram is thorough. The social platform is merging Messenger with Instagram's Direct Messages. Now Instagram users will get several new features. The company shared all the details of the new features in a blog post. These new features include cross text, disappearing messages, selfie stickers, reactions, chat colours, and many more:



1. Cross text via Facebook Messenger and Instagram as 'one app'

Facebook has integrated the Messenger and Instagram's Direct Message platform. This will allow users to be in touch with one another on either of the apps for messages and calls.









2. Watch videos together during video calls

Now users can watch videos on Facebook Watch, IGTV, TV shows, movies, and more with friends and family as part of a video call.









3. Disappearing messages

Users will be able to send messages through a 'Vanish Mode' that will disappear once they are seen or when the chat is closed.









4. Create your selfie stickers

Users will be able to create a series of their boomerang stickers with their selfie to use in conversation.

5. Make your chats 'colourful'

Now users will be able to choose colour gradients and add personalisation to their chats.









6. Create your 'own' emojis

Users can now create a shortcut of their selected emojis to react to messages quickly.









7. Forwarding messages is easier

With this integration now users can share messages to up to 5 users or groups though forwarding feature.













8. Ability to reply to specific messages, just like WhatsApp

Similar to WhatsApp, to keep the flow of the conversation, users will be able to reply to a particular message on the chat.









9. Add new animated effects to messages

Now users can use animated send effects in the conversation.









10. Make use of message controls

As additional security, users will have an option to decide to choose who can message them directly and who cannot.







