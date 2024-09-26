Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Buy iPhone 15 for ₹50,499

The highly anticipated Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is now live, exclusively for Plus and VIP subscribers, offering massive discounts across various products, including Apple’s latest iPhone 15. For those looking to snag the latest iPhone at a bargain, Flipkart is offering it at an effective price of ₹50,499. This is currently the lowest price seen for the iPhone 15, making it a hot deal for early shoppers. The general public will gain access to the sale starting September 27, but Plus and VIP members are already enjoying these exclusive discounts.



iPhone 15 at ₹50,499: How to Get the Deal

Flipkart has detailed how you can grab the iPhone 15 at such a discounted price. While the original price of the iPhone 15 was ₹69,900 following a post-launch price reduction, Flipkart has dropped the price further to ₹54,999 during the sale. By utilizing bank offers, customers can bring the price down even further. Those using an HDFC Bank card can avail of an additional ₹1,500 discount, while Flipkart Axis Credit Card users get ₹1,900 off. If you opt for an exchange offer, the price can drop even lower, especially if you’re trading in an older iPhone model. For instance, exchanging an iPhone 11 can bring the final price of the iPhone 15 to as low as ₹37,000.

iPhone 15 Plus Available at a Discount

In addition to the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus is also receiving a significant discount during the Big Billion Days sale. Shoppers can purchase the iPhone 15 Plus for ₹59,999, down from its original price. Like the iPhone 15, additional bank offers and exchange deals can further lower the cost.

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus: Key Features and Specifications

Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come with impressive upgrades compared to their predecessors, making them appealing options for buyers during the sale.

Display and Design:



The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the iPhone 15 Plus boasts a larger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. Both models come in five colour options—pink, yellow, green, blue, and black—and offer peak HDR brightness of up to 1600 nits.

Design-wise, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus maintain the flat-edge design seen in previous models like the iPhone 14. However, this time, Apple has introduced the Dynamic Island, which was previously exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models. This interactive notch is now available on both the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, enhancing the user experience.

Camera:

One of the biggest upgrades in the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus is the camera system. Both models now feature a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, a significant improvement over the 12-megapixel system found in the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. This upgrade allows users to capture more detailed and vibrant photos. Additionally, Apple has introduced a 2x Telephoto option, and the new iPhones promise enhanced portrait shots and better low-light photography. Users can also adjust the focus of portrait shots after they’ve been taken, offering more creative flexibility.

Battery and Charging:



Apple claims that both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus offer "all-day battery life," making them reliable for extended use. The introduction of the USB Type-C charging port is another significant change. This update allows users to charge their iPhones using a USB-C cable and offers the convenience of charging other Apple devices, such as AirPods or Apple Watch, directly from the iPhone using the same connector.