Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Date, Discounts on iPhone 15 Plus, Moto G85, and More

Flipkart is gearing up for its highly anticipated Big Diwali Sale, set to begin on October 21. For Flipkart Plus members, early access to the sale starts a day earlier on October 20. This event comes right after the platform wrapped up two other major festive sales, promising more exciting deals for customers as the Diwali season approaches. Among the discounted products, shoppers can expect significant price cuts on popular smartphones such as the iPhone 15 Plus and the Moto G85.

While Flipkart hasn't fully disclosed all the deals yet, early teasers indicate that discounts on devices like the iPhone 15 Plus, Moto G85, and several other smartphones are on the horizon. Based on past sale trends, shoppers can expect similar offers to those seen during previous events, with specific price adjustments on select items to make this sale stand out.

One of the big highlights of this sale will be the Motorola Moto Edge 50 Pro, which will be available for Rs 29,999, down from its original price of Rs 35,999. This Rs 6,000 discount brings the smartphone's price below Rs 30,000. Additionally, with select bank card offers, customers could get the Moto Edge 50 Pro for as low as Rs 27,999.

Other Motorola smartphones will also feature attractive price drops. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is set to be sold for Rs 21,999, while the Motorola Edge 50 Neo will be priced at Rs 23,999. For those looking for more budget-friendly options, the Moto G85 will be available for Rs 16,999, and the Moto G45’s price will be reduced to Rs 9,999. Additional bank offers will provide further opportunities to save.

Flipkart is expected to expand the range of devices on sale, with teasers suggesting that customers may find discounts on other popular smartphones, including the Poco F6, Poco X6 Pro, OnePlus 12, Samsung Galaxy S24, and several foldable devices. Notably, iPhone enthusiasts may see price cuts on the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and even last year’s iPhone 14 models, much like what was observed during the recent festival sales.

Although the sale's end date hasn’t been announced, it's expected to be one of Flipkart's final major sales of the year. The next big sale event is likely to occur around Republic Day in January 2024. Flipkart has been known to offer enticing discounts on new iPhone models after a few months of their release, sparking speculation that the iPhone 16 may see a price cut in next year’s sales. However, this remains unconfirmed at the moment.



With Diwali just around the corner, Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale presents a fantastic opportunity for customers to grab high-end smartphones and other gadgets at unbeatable prices, adding even more excitement to the festive season.