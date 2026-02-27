Delhi Court Discharges Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia In Excise Policy Case

A Delhi court on Friday discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case, sharply criticising the probe conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The court held that the prosecution failed to substantiate its allegations with credible material. It observed that claims of a larger criminal conspiracy and deliberate wrongdoing did not withstand judicial scrutiny. Instead, the records pointed toward administrative decision-making rather than any unlawful intent.

While clearing Kejriwal, the court noted that serious allegations require strong supporting evidence, especially when attributing a central conspiratorial role to a public office holder. It added that unsupported claims risk undermining public confidence in constitutional offices.

In Sisodia’s case, the court stated that the prosecution’s theory did not survive legal examination. It found no material suggesting criminal intent and said that documents and statements on record reflected institutional deliberations during the formulation of the excise policy.

The court also questioned aspects of the investigation, raising concerns over omissions in recorded statements and the interpretation of legal opinions cited by the agency. It further objected to the use of the term “South Group” by investigators, observing that it lacked clarity and a firm evidentiary basis in the case file.

Reacting to the verdict, Kejriwal became emotional and described the case as the “biggest political conspiracy in independent India.” He alleged that the case was orchestrated to weaken the Aam Aadmi Party and remove it from power in Delhi.

He said that “truth always prevails” and urged political rivals not to “play with the country and the Constitution” for the sake of power.

The case revolved around Delhi’s 2021–22 excise policy. The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate had alleged that the policy was framed to benefit certain private liquor businesses and that kickbacks were paid to political leaders. Investigators claimed profit margins for private players were raised from 5 per cent to 12 per cent to facilitate these alleged payments.

The controversy began after a report by the Delhi Chief Secretary in July 2022 flagged irregularities, prompting Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to recommend a CBI inquiry.

Sisodia was arrested in February 2023 and later granted bail by the Supreme Court of India in August 2024. Kejriwal was arrested in March 2024 and secured bail in September 2024.

The case became a major political flashpoint in Delhi and featured prominently in subsequent election campaigns. With the court’s order, both leaders now stand discharged in the matter, marking a significant legal and political development.