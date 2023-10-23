Flipkart Dussehra Sale 2023: Buy iPhone 14 for under Rs 30,000

Flipkart has launched its Flipkart Dusshera sale, which started on October 22, 2023, and will run till October 29, 2023. This sale offers discounts on various products, including clothing, gadgets, electronics, and more. If you were eagerly waiting for this offer to buy a new iPhone, you are in luck, as Flipkart is currently offering the iPhone 14 for under Rs 30,000, including all the offers and discounts. This is how the offer works.



The e-commerce giant is currently offering the Apple iPhone 14 at an attractive price of just Rs 56,999, marked down by an impressive Rs 12,901 from the official store price. Even better, SBI, RBL Bank and Kotak Bank credit card users can enjoy an additional discount of Rs 750, further bringing the price down to an attractive Rs 56,249.



Flipkart offers a generous exchange offer, where you can get up to Rs 39,150 off when you exchange your old smartphone. With all these fantastic offers and discounts combined, you can now grab the Apple iPhone 14 for an incredible price of just Rs 17,099 during the Flipkart sale.



The Apple phone is powered by the powerful Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. Buyers can choose from several colour variants of the iPhone 14. These are midnight, purple, starlight, product red, blue, and yellow colours. As for optics, the smartphone is equipped with a 12MP primary sensor on the back combined with another 12MP ultrawide sensor.



Talking about the display, this smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone's screen has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The smartphone comes with ceramic shield protection and is spill and splash-resistant.