Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale 2020: Check Out the Best 5 Offers

Flipkart's first sale of 2020 is live! The new year has officially started and the e-commerce giant's Flipstart Days sale has also gone live on Flipkart.com. Flipkart's Flipstart Days sale began from January 1, 2020, and will last till January 3, 2020, and the three-day sale will present offers and discounts on electronics, devices and much more. According to Flipkart, electronics will see up to an 80 per cent discount during the sale of Flipstart Days. Also, electronic accessories, TVs, mobile phones, power banks, speakers, headphones, among others.

During the sale, customers can also avail up to 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card and 10 per cent off with Axis bank buzz credit card.

5 Best Offers on Flipstart Days Sale

1. Redmi 8: The phone can be bought up to Rs 7,700 off on exchange and a special off worth Rs 3,000.

Price Offered: Rs 7,999

2. Nikon D5600 DSLR: The D5600 is available at Rs 45,500, lesser from its actual cost of Rs 51 450.

Price Offered: Rs 45,500

3. Realme 5s: It is available with up to Rs 10,150 off on exchange and a special discount of Rs 2,000.

Price Offered: Rs 10,999

4. Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro: The 43-inches Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro is available at a reduced price of Rs 21,999 while the 32-inch variant can be bought at 12,499.

Price Offered: Rs 12,499

5. Philips BT40 portable Bluetooth speaker: The speaker can be bought at an exclusive 4 per cent off and no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv EMI Card on cart value above Rs 4,499.

Price Offered: Rs 1,049