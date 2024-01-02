Flipkart New Year Discount Offer: Get iPhone 15 at Rs 69,999; Details

The iPhone 15 is currently featured on Flipkart with a base price of Rs 73,999, the lowest rate at present. This exclusive New Year 2024 discount offer on Flipkart includes a flat discount, reducing the iPhone 15 price to Rs 69,999. This represents a significant Rs 6,000 discount from Apple's official launch price of Rs 79,999 in India.

For HDFC bank credit cardholders, there's an additional discount of Rs 4,000, effectively bringing down the price to Rs 69,999. This exclusive offer is accessible through Flipkart's mobile version. Consumers can further take advantage of exchange offers, with Flipkart offering up to Rs 37,500. However, the exchange amount depends on the condition and age of the traded-in device.

iPhone 15: Is it a Worthy Purchase in 2024?

For those with a budget of around Rs 70,000, the iPhone 15 is a worthwhile investment. Boasting swift overall performance, the device eliminates lag or slowdown issues. The model features a slightly brighter display, promising users a full day's battery life. Equipped with a 48-megapixel camera system supporting 4K Cinematic mode, a faster chipset, a new punch-hole display design, and a USB-C port, the iPhone 15 offers enhanced features.

The inclusion of a USB-C port eliminates the need for a separate charging cable and adapter, allowing users to utilize any Type-C charger at home or while travelling. The device also supports wireless charging and holds an IP68 rating for durability. Considering the improved features and a reduced price a few months after its launch, the iPhone 15 delivers a superior user experience, making it a compelling deal compared to its predecessors.