Flipkart Offers iPhone 16 for Less Than ₹55,000; Check the Deal

The Apple iPhone 16 officially went on sale on September 20, and eager buyers flocked to Apple’s flagship stores in Delhi and Mumbai to get their hands on it. For those looking to buy online, the iPhone 16 is also available on Flipkart, and there's a significant exchange offer that allows you to get the device for less than ₹55,000. Here’s how you can take advantage of this incredible deal.



iPhone 16 Price on Flipkart



The iPhone 16's 128GB storage variant is originally priced at ₹79,900. However, Flipkart is currently offering a lucrative exchange deal that can help reduce the price significantly. Buyers can get up to ₹55,000 off depending on the model and condition of the phone being exchanged. For example, if you're trading in an iPhone 13, you can receive ₹25,500 through the exchange offer. Additionally, Flipkart is offering an extra ₹3,000 exchange bonus, bringing the total price of the iPhone 16 down to ₹54,400—a substantial discount from its original price.

Additional Bank Offers



Aside from the exchange offer, Flipkart is also providing further savings. Buyers using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can get 5% unlimited cashback. Additionally, there's a ₹500 discount for those using HDFC Bank Pixel Credit Card EMI transactions.

Why Consider the iPhone 16?



The iPhone 16 offers a sleek new design with attractive colour options including black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine. Powered by the advanced A18 chipset, it supports Apple Intelligence, providing faster and more efficient performance. The phone introduces new features like the Action Button and Camera Control Button for easier access to various functions. It also boasts an upgraded dual-camera system, featuring a 48MP Fusion camera with 2x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. With its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and Dynamic Island feature, the iPhone 16 offers a premium viewing experience. Its improved performance and cutting-edge features make it a worthy upgrade for any user.