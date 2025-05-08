Live
- NIA court to pronounce verdict in 2008 Malegaon blast case on July 31
- Temples across Karnataka offer special prayers for success of 'Operation Sindoor', armed forces' well-being
- Govt debunks claims of Indian UAV drone shot in Pakistan, shares evidence
- Rohit Sharma Retires from Test Cricket: Ajinkya Rahane Shares His Reaction
- Kashmir's Gulmarg resort shuts for tourists due to proximity to LoC
- Mother’s Day 2025: Tech Gifts as Cool as Mom
- Chennai set to receive Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh by Friday amid ongoing supply efforts
- T20 Mumbai League: SoBo Mumbai Falcons reveal dynamic squad featuring Angkrish Raghuvanshi
- Heavy rain alert for several districts of TN until May 13
- 'Operation Sindoor' name religion specific, says Congress leader
Free Fire Max: Free Codes for May 6, 2025: Redeem Now!
You will get the gift in your game mailbox. Diamonds or gold will be added to your account.
Garena Free Fire Max has given new free codes for today, May 6.
You can use these codes to get free gifts in the game.
Gifts may include
- New clothes for the characters
- Cool gun designs
- Free diamonds
- Other helpful game items
Use the codes fast! Codes work for only 12 hours, and only 500 people can use each code. So use them as soon as you can
Today’s Free Codes (May 6, 2025)
H2J4K6L8A1S3D5F7
G9B1V3C5X7Z2Q4W6
Y8U1I3O5P7A9S2D4
N1P5Q9R4S8T2U6V
V4W8X3Y7Z2A6B0C
Y2Z6A1B5C9D3E7F
T9U3V7W2X5Y1Z4A
Q6R1S5T0U3V7W4X
B3C7D2E6F0G4H8J
M5N9P3Q7R1S6T0U
K3L7M2N6P1Q5R8S
D8E2F6G1H5J9K3L
How to use the codes
Go to the Free Fire Max Rewards website
Log in with Facebook, Google, X (Twitter), or VK
Copy a code from the list
Paste it into the box on the site
Press the Confirm button
You will get the gift in your game mailbox. Diamonds or gold will be added to your account.
Gifts you can win:
Special outfits (like Rebel Academy)
Gun loot crates
Diamond cards
Other cool stuff to make your game look better