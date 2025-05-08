Free Fire Max: Free Codes for May 6, 2025: Redeem Now!

Garena Free Fire Max has given new free codes for today, May 6.

You can use these codes to get free gifts in the game.

Gifts may include

New clothes for the characters

Cool gun designs

Free diamonds

Other helpful game items

Use the codes fast! Codes work for only 12 hours, and only 500 people can use each code. So use them as soon as you can

Today’s Free Codes (May 6, 2025)

H2J4K6L8A1S3D5F7

G9B1V3C5X7Z2Q4W6

Y8U1I3O5P7A9S2D4

N1P5Q9R4S8T2U6V

V4W8X3Y7Z2A6B0C

Y2Z6A1B5C9D3E7F

T9U3V7W2X5Y1Z4A

Q6R1S5T0U3V7W4X

B3C7D2E6F0G4H8J

M5N9P3Q7R1S6T0U

K3L7M2N6P1Q5R8S

D8E2F6G1H5J9K3L

How to use the codes

Go to the Free Fire Max Rewards website

Log in with Facebook, Google, X (Twitter), or VK

Copy a code from the list

Paste it into the box on the site

Press the Confirm button

You will get the gift in your game mailbox. Diamonds or gold will be added to your account.

Gifts you can win:

Special outfits (like Rebel Academy)

Gun loot crates

Diamond cards

Other cool stuff to make your game look better