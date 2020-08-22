Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Download and Share Ganesh Themed WhatsApp Stickers

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated for ten long days across India. Usually, the festival is celebrated in large gatherings, to pray and seek blessings of the Lord Ganesha. But unfortunately, these celebrations will not be the same due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Though we have to be careful and become accustomed to the 'new normal'. Large gatherings is not a good idea at all, but this should not refrain you from celebrating the festival. Learn to download and share Ganesh Chaturthi-themed WhatsApp stickers with your loved ones.

All you need to do is go to the Play Store, search for "WhatsApp stickers for Ganesh Chaturthi" or something similar. From the apps list that appears in on the display, download and install the apps that you like.

After it gets installed, open it and select the preferred stickers and tap on "Add to WhatsApp" or "+" option. Now go to WhatsApp and open the stickers' option, and you will find the stickers to use. Even if you delete the stickers app, the stickers will not get removed from your collection that you have already shared with your contacts.

You can choose and download apps like

Ganesh Sticker 2020. (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.innovateinfo.ganesha)

WAStickerApps - Ganesh Stickers (Link it to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.creative.ganesh.ganpati.sticker)

Ganesh Sticker - Ganesh Chaturthi Stickers 2020 ( https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mapp.ganeshsticker)