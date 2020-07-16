Get 1Gbps Internet From SpaceX Starlink Satellites; Sign Up with Address For The Beta Test

Now SpaceX is inviting new users and those who already registered in the Starlink satellites and the internet services provided by them, to share their address and service location details also. Later this summer the company is all set to roll out the beta tests for the Starlink low-earth orbit (LEO) internet service. In an updated email sent to those who are already signed up, Starlink says a private beta starts later this summer followed by a broader public beta test. The Elon Musk-owned aerospace company plans to provide high-speed internet connectivity from the Starlinkconstellation of satellites. It is estimated that there will be gigabit speeds on offer, for the rest of us means up to 1Gbps internet speeds, with reasonably low latency of up to 25ms. Starlink has a plan to offer these internet services for $80per month, which is priced at par if not more economical than similar speed broadband plans in most of the countries, including India.

You can check Starlink website to "get updates on Starlink news and service availability in your area". Here, you should sign up with your email ID and service address. Starlink says they aim to launch the internet services across the US and Canada in 2020, and anear-global footprint at least covering populated areas, by the end of 2021. Each Starlink satellite weighs around 250kg, which is suggestively lighter than even the smallest hatchback car, and each satellite has four powerful phased array antennas.

The latest additions to Starlink'sconstellation took place on June 13, when 58 new Starlink satellites were launched into space. There are 540 Starlink satellites in orbit now. The Starlink constellation will have 12,000 LEO satellites. In June, SpaceX wrote to the US FCC asking permission for 30,000 satellites as part of the Gen2System. Starlink pushed back the launch of 57 more satellites a couple of days ago for additional rocket checks.

"More than 85% of this system will operate at very low altitudes below 400 km, using eight total orbital altitudes ranging from 328 km to 614 km. Just as large deployments of new densified 5G networks are helping those in more urban environments, the densified satellite constellation SpaceX proposes will substantially increase capacity and drive up the number of consumers even in rural and remote areas with access to truly robust broadband," the company said in the application.

"TheStarlink team is now accepting addresses (instead of just zip codes) atstarlink.com, which will improve our ability to provide location-specific updates as our network develops," reads the email. If you do sign up for the beta tests, you will be provided with an antenna, which measures just 0.48meters in diameter, which will link with the nearest StarLink satellite and provide internet connectivity for your home and office. The wait may be worth it.