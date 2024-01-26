Google Chrome Presents Experimental Generative AI Features

Google Chrome has unveiled experimental generative AI features to enhance users' web experience by introducing personalized and AI-driven functionalities. However, these features are initially available in the US for users on Macs and Windows PCs. To access these Chrome generative AI features, follow these steps:



Sign in to your Google account:

Navigate to Settings in the three-dotted menu at the top right corner.

Proceed to the Experimental AI page to enable the AI features.

Tab Organization with AI:



Chrome's AI will automatically organize tabs, suggesting and creating tab groups based on your open tabs. To utilize this feature, right-click on a tab and select "Organize Similar Tabs." The tool will propose names and emojis for tab groups, providing a more streamlined browsing experience.

Generative AI Wallpapers:



Users with Android 14 and Pixel 8 devices can now customize Chrome with generative AI wallpapers. Google introduces a text-to-image diffusion model, allowing users to generate custom themes-based wallpapers by prompting the "Create with AI" feature.

"Help Me Write" Feature:

Chrome now incorporates a "Help me write" feature, functioning as a generative AI writing tool akin to ChatGPT or Bard. Users can seek assistance writing reviews, RSVPs, or inquiries on websites by providing prompts, allowing the AI to generate content autonomously.

These innovative features showcase Google Chrome's commitment to leveraging AI for a more personalized and efficient online experience. Users can explore and harness the power of generative AI to organize their browsing, personalize wallpapers, and even receive assistance in various writing tasks. While currently available for users in the US on Macs and Windows PCs, it's expected that these features will eventually be rolled out to a broader audience, further enhancing the accessibility of AI-driven personalization on the Chrome browser.