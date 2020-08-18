Google Chrome to warn users while filling insecure forms

If you see that little "closed padlock" icon next to your URL while using Chrome, it means you are browsing over HTTPS. It exactly means your traffic is encrypted so that third parties cannot spy on the information you are sharing.

But even seemingly secure HHTPS websites can host insecure HTTP forms for passwords and personal data. And from October, Google seeks to solve this problem, in some way, through Google Chrome 86.

Google's official blog post explains that you will receive very clear and bold warnings when you are about to enter a password or any personal information on an insecure HTTP site. The first one looks like this:





If you proceed anyway, you will get a second alert: "Are you sure?" kind of warning that will look something like this:





Google is disabling autocomplete on these "mixed forms" so that password managers and auto-complete keyboards don't autocomplete text and consider this to be the third browser warning.



Google has previously tried to alert users to this problem by removing the lock icon from the URL every time it detects an HTTP form. Still, as the company says, users found this unclear, and this does not adequately explain the associated risks with sending data to insecure forms.

After all, the lock icon is small and too inconspicuous for anyone to notice that it isn't there. However, in October, Google is ready to make things more secure for you.