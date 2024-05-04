Google Cracks Down on Deepfake Porn Services in Updated Ad Policy

Google announced a significant update to its advertising policy, targeting deepfake porn and similar generated nude content. While the tech giant has long barred sexually explicit ads, it previously allowed the promotion of services enabling the creation of deepfake pornography. However, in a bid to combat the proliferation of synthetic sexually explicit material, Google will implement a ban on advertising such services effective May 30th.



Google spokespersonsaid, "This update is to explicitly prohibit advertisements for services that offer to create deepfake pornography or synthetic nude content."



The revised policy explicitly prohibits the promotion of "synthetic content that has been altered or generated to be sexually explicit or contain nudity." This encompasses websites and applications providing guidance or tools for producing deepfake pornographic material. Enforcement of the policy will involve a combination of human reviews and automated systems, with any violating ads promptly removed.



This move comes in response to growing concerns over the misuse of deepfake technology, particularly in creating nonconsensual pornographic material. Incidents such as the arrest of Florida middle schoolers for generating AI-generated nude images of classmates highlight the urgency of addressing this issue. Additionally, recent cases, like the sentencing of a Pittsburgh man for possessing deepfake child sexual abuse material, underscore the severity of the problem.



While Google's policy update marks a significant step in combating deepfake exploitation, challenges remain. Some apps have circumvented previous restrictions by disguising themselves as non-sexual in Google ads or app stores, only to promote explicit content elsewhere. The prevalence of such practices underscores the need for robust enforcement measures and ongoing vigilance.



Legislative efforts are also underway to tackle the issue of deepfake porn. The introduction of the DEFIANCE Act aims to provide legal recourse for victims of digital forgery, allowing them to sue perpetrators of nonconsensual deepfakes. Such measures signal a broader recognition of the harm caused by deepfake exploitation and the need for comprehensive solutions.



As technology continues to evolve, combating the misuse of deepfake technology requires a multifaceted approach involving technological, regulatory, and societal measures. Google's updated ad policy represents a significant step in this direction, but concerted efforts from various stakeholders will be essential to address the challenges posed by deepfake pornography effectively.