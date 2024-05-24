Live
Just In
Google Family Groups Now Support Password Sharing
Google's latest update allows family groups to securely share passwords, streamlining access to shared services like Netflix.
Google has introduced a new feature that allows users to securely share passwords with family group members, enhancing convenience for shared services such as Netflix. This functionality is part of the May 2024 Google Play Services update, which is now being rolled out, as reported by Android Authority.
The password-sharing capability is integrated with Google Password Manager, the service that securely stores passwords and passkeys in Chrome and Android linked to a user's Google account. Currently, this feature is available on mobile devices, with desktop support via Chrome expected in future updates. When a password is shared with a family member, it is saved into their Google Password Manager, making it easily accessible.
This feature is limited to family members within a Google-sanctioned family group, which can include up to six people. For sharing passwords with individuals outside this group, users will need to resort to alternatives such as Nearby Share or other less secure methods.
By enabling password sharing within family groups, Google aims to simplify the management of shared accounts and services, providing a seamless experience for users. This update highlights Google's commitment to enhancing user convenience and security in managing digital credentials.