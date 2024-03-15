  • Menu
Google I/O 2024: Date, What to Expect and Highlights

Google I/O 2024: Anticipate AI advancements, Pixel updates, Android 15 features, and potential controversies addressing Gemini's image generator.

Google's annual developer conference, Google I/O 2024, is set to commence on May 14th. The event will explore various topics, including AI advancements, updates to Pixel smartphones, Android 15 features, and more.

This year's Google I/O is anticipated to spotlight AI developments, particularly following the release of Google's latest flagship AI model, Gemini, and its derivative, Gemma. However, recent controversies, such as the unintended consequences of Gemini's image generator, might also be addressed.

Attendees can look forward to insights into Android 15's new features and enhancements across Google services like Gmail and Google Photos. Furthermore, speculation suggests the unveiling of the Pixel 8A smartphone, which may incorporate advanced AI capabilities at a lower price point than its predecessor, the Pixel 8.


Despite facing competition from tech giants like Microsoft and OpenAI, Google aims to showcase the superiority of its AI technology. With a mix of advancements, controversies, and product updates, Google I/O 2024 promises to be an eventful affair.

