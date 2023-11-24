Google Pay to charge a convenience fee on mobile recharges

Google Pay has introduced a new charge of Rs 3 for users who want to recharge their mobile phones using the app's UPI service. This fee applies when users purchase prepaid plans through Google Pay, marking a change from the app's previous policy of not charging extra for such transactions. This recent move aligns Google Pay with other payment platforms like Paytm and PhonePe, which already impose charges for similar transactions.



Despite this change, Google has not officially announced the addition of convenience fees to its payment app. Users discovered this update when a customer shared an online screenshot showing the Rs 3 convenience fee included in the Rs 749 prepaid recharge plan. According to reports, the fee applies to both UPI and card transactions.

Tipster Mukul Sharma provided more details on Twitter, mentioning that recharge plans costing less than Rs 100 will not incur a convenience fee. Plans between Rs 100 and Rs 200 and Rs 200 to Rs 300 will have Rs 2 and Rs 3 charges, respectively. Transactions exceeding Rs 300 will face a Rs 3 convenience fee.

Google recently updated its terms of service for Indian users, referring to the new convenience fees. Whether this addition was part of the November 10 update is still determined. The terms state that users will be informed of applicable fees before transaction completion. The terms also mention that fees may be determined at the company's discretion.

Interestingly, despite the updated terms, we found no additional charges when we recharged a number while trying to purchase Airtel and Jio recharge plans through Google Pay on Thursday. Buying recharge plans directly from the carrier's website may be the only way to avoid these convenience fees.