Google Pixel 4a India Launch in October via Flipkart: 7 Things to Know About

Google Pixel 4a India launch date is yet to be disclosed. The launch is however set for October, and the phone can be bought through Flipkart. It will be available in one, 6GB + 128GB storage variant priced at around Rs. 26,200.

1. In 2019 Google brought the Pixel 3a in two diverse colour options. The Pixel 4a comes in a single, Jet Black option.

2. Google did not feel any need for secondary display size. So, Google doesn't have a Pixel 4a XL as the successor to the Pixel 3a XL.

3. Google Pixel 4a brings a 5.81-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display has a hole-punch design that has a room for a single selfie camera.

4. In the optical department, the camera includes features like HDR+ with dual exposure controls, Portrait Mode, Top Shot, Night Sight with astrophotography capabilities, and fused video stabilisation. At the back, the phone has a single, 12.2-megapixel camera sensor.

5. Google Pixel 4a has a Recorder app that offers real-time transcription. Its Live Caption feature enables real-time captioning for videos and audio content. It can also add captions to voice and video calls.

6. Google provided Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC on the Pixel 4a with a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz. The phone has a Titan M module as well for on-device security. It also comes preloaded with the new Google Assistant that enables multitasking across apps that allows quickly finding a photo or sending a text.

7. Google Pixel 4a is powered by a 3,140mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Google claims that the inbuilt battery can last all day. We will also get a USB Type-C adapter that works with USB PD 2.0.