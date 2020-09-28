Google Removes 16 Malicious Apps from Play Store; Find List Here

Google regularly removes malicious apps from the Play Store. This time it has removed 16 apps that were infected with the Joker malware.

Zscaler ThreatLabZ researchers discovered these Joker malware apps. Even after regularly monitoring these apps always find a way to land up on the Google Play Store. Zscaler security researcher Viral Gandhi shared in a blog; these apps can steal SMSs, contacts details, device information, and even make users sign up for premium wireless application protocol (WAP) services.

These 16 apps discovered have 120,000 downloads, and most of them were scanner apps. There were a few messaging apps and photo editors also. Once it was notified about these apps, Google removed them from the Play Store. One can no longer download these apps, but if you have them on your device, you must uninstall them immediately.

Find the list of malicious apps that Google deleted from Play Store:

All Good PDF Scanner



Blue Scanner

Care Message

Desire Translate

Direct Messenger

Hummingbird PDF Converter - Photo to PDF

Meticulous Scanner

Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message

One Sentence Translator - Multifunctional Translator

Part Message

Paper Doc Scanner

Private SMS

Style Photo Collage

Talent Photo Editor - Blur focus

Tangram App Lock

Unique Keyboard - Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons

Google has been continuously working on filtering out these malicious apps, which comes under a unique category called 'Bread'. Despite Google's efforts, a new variant of the Joker malware is developed which manages to bypass the Play Store's security. Google notified earlier this year, about the malware and announced that it had removed 1,700 apps infected by it so far. This year more apps with the Joker malware were discovered and removed from the Play Store.