Google Unveils 'YouTube Learning Destination' Feature To Help Students

The tech giant Google has rolled back with another feature to help all the students with its 'YouTube Learning Destination' feature. As all the schools and colleges are shut down due to Corona, it has become difficult for all the students and educators to find useful content on YouTube.

This video platform, will now hold the educational content to make students and parents focus on learning content. This news is announced on the company's official blog… The post states that YouTube features content in English, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Hindi and Marathi languages.

The full-fledged curriculum events like Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Maths will be available on YouTube making students learn online. Even the health based Yoga videos and photography classes will also help people to learn more from videos.

This helps all the remote-located people… Google also mentioned that this way the training will be provided from Teach from Home hub which is also available in the Hindi language. This resource has been built with UNESCO as a central resource for teachers.

Even the children's books from MoHFW and Chota Bheem reading app Bolo will also help kids understand the measures which are to be followed during this Corona lock down period.