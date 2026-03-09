Google’s Aluminium OS Aims to Unify Devices as Apple Expands Affordable Mac Strategy

Google is reportedly moving ahead with plans to launch Aluminium OS in 2026, a next-generation platform designed to merge ChromeOS and Android into a single unified ecosystem. The update signals a major shift in Google’s long-term software strategy, especially as Apple broadens access to its premium desktop experience with more affordable hardware.

According to a report by Android Authority, Google remains on schedule for the 2026 release. Speaking on the sidelines of Mobile World Congress 2026, Sameer Samat, President of the Android Ecosystem at Google, was asked whether the company still expects Aluminium OS to debut next year. As per the report, Samat said he was “super excited” about what is coming later this year.

The timing is notable. Apple recently introduced the budget-focused MacBook Neo, powered by its A18 Pro chip. Despite its lower price, the device runs the full version of macOS—the same platform found on premium machines like the MacBook Pro. Priced at nearly half the cost of the MacBook Air M5, the Neo delivers a complete macOS experience, expanding Apple’s ecosystem reach to more cost-conscious users.

A key advantage of this approach is ecosystem continuity. Even on lower-cost hardware, users retain access to features like Apple Handoff, which lets people begin tasks on one device and continue them instantly on another signed into the same Apple ID. An email drafted on an iPhone, for instance, can be completed seamlessly on a Mac or iPad.

Google appears to be building a parallel capability. The company has been testing a similar cross-device feature in Android 17 Beta 1 called Handoff. It enables users to transfer app activities between nearby Android devices, allowing supported apps to resume tasks either natively or via web links. If deeply integrated into Aluminium OS, such functionality could become central to Google’s ecosystem ambitions across phones, tablets, and PCs.

Google is also advancing productivity features. A report from The Verge notes that select Pixel devices now support a desktop-style interface. With the March Pixel Drop, the Pixel 8 and newer models can connect to external monitors and run a multi-window desktop environment with keyboard and mouse support. With Android 16 QPR3, this connected display experience becomes broadly available, enabling resizable apps, taskbar navigation, and multi-display workflows.

Upgrade paths, however, remain complex. Earlier this year, Google confirmed that not all existing Chromebooks will support Aluminium OS due to hardware constraints. Citing Chrome Unboxed, reports say John Maletis, VP of Product Management for ChromeOS, acknowledged that older systems may not meet new technical requirements. He emphasized that ChromeOS will continue receiving support and is not being discontinued.

Meanwhile, filings highlighted by 9To5Google suggest Google could gradually wind down ChromeOS by 2034. Because many current devices are incompatible with Aluminium OS, Google is expected to maintain ChromeOS support until at least 2033 to honor long-term update commitments.

Looking ahead, Aluminium OS is being built with AI at its core. At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit 2025, Google confirmed Android for PC as part of the ChromeOS-Android merger roadmap. The platform is expected to deeply integrate Gemini, extending advanced on-device AI beyond smartphones to larger screens.

Google is also targeting a broad hardware spectrum—including laptops, detachables, tablets, and set-top boxes—across both budget and premium tiers. This positions Aluminium OS as a future competitor not just to macOS, but also to Windows in the high-end computing space.