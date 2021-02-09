Google's future Android 12 shows up in multiple screenshots

Google is expected to launch its Android 12 operating system for smartphones later this month, as they recently updated their Feedback app. However, the search giant typically shares the documentation and source code for the next version of the operating system with major OEM partners in advance, giving them plenty of time to prepare for the release. This is done even before its beta, or stable versions are released. Now the XDA developers seem to have gotten some of the screenshots from that document showing what the Android 12 UI will look like.

In one of the screenshots, a new notification panel user interface is seen. This time, the transparency no longer exists, as an opaque light beige background replaces it. The colour variable depends on the current theme and the fact of whether it is in dark mode or not. It looks like it is to keep the conversation section the same as before and the parting style.

Additionally, the Quick Settings tiles displayed on the panel are now expanded and reduced from six to four, making each icon slightly larger than before. Also, the position of the date and clock has been swept. And there are some new privacy indicators displayed in the upper right corner.

With that said, it has been mentioned that Google may add new privacy features in Android 12. And you will be able to receive a warning in the form of a status bar indicator whenever the app uses a camera or microphone. Tapping on that will show you exactly which app the phone feature is using.

The report adds that the new privacy settings may include switches to disable the camera and mute the microphone completely and toggle location access. For now, it is already possible to disable all the sensors of your smartphone.

It is worth mentioning that the section seems similar to the widgets introduced in iOS 14. We can see the new conversations widget, highlighting recent messages, missed calls or activity status in a similar design.

It has been speculated that Android 12 could make the "conversation" widget a mandatory feature for all devices. The inclusion of camera and microphone indicators may also be mandatory in Android 12. These will be displayed prominently at the top of the screen and visible each time the camera or microphone is accessed. One would also be able to change colours based on active or background use.