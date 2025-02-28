GTA 6: Release Date, Price, Gameplay, Map & More – Everything We Know

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has been eagerly awaited by fans worldwide, and new details are beginning to emerge. While Rockstar Games remains secretive, leaks and reports hint at an expansive world, stunning graphics, and an engaging storyline. With the return of Vice City, a fresh gameplay experience, and a female protagonist for the first time, GTA 6 is shaping up to be a groundbreaking title.

GTA 6 Release Date – When Is It Launching?

According to reports, GTA 6 is set to launch on September 17, 2025, exclusively for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. PC gamers might have to wait longer, as Rockstar has previously delayed PC releases, similar to GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, with a potential release in 2026.

GTA 6 Price in India – How Much Will It Cost?

Leaks suggest that GTA 6 could come at a higher price than previous titles. The standard edition is expected to cost around ₹5,999, while special editions could go up to ₹7,299. In international markets, the price may reach $100 (approximately ₹9,000).

GTA 6 Map – Exploring Vice City and Beyond

GTA 6 will bring players back to Vice City, set in a larger fictional state called Leonida. Leaks suggest this will be the biggest GTA map ever, extending beyond Vice City's iconic neon-lit streets. The world is expected to be more immersive, with dynamic environments, improved NPC interactions, and enhanced realism.

GTA 6 Gameplay – New Protagonist and Enhanced Features

For the first time in the franchise, GTA 6 will feature a female protagonist, Lucia, alongside a male character in a dual-character story mode. Players can expect revamped AI, enhanced physics, and a more dynamic police chase system, making law enforcement interactions more unpredictable and realistic.

GTA 6 PC Requirements – What You’ll Need to Run It

The PC version of GTA 6 is expected to have high system requirements to support its next-gen visuals. The rumored minimum specifications include:

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 1080Ti / AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 150GB free space

Operating System: Windows 10 with DirectX 12

With an expanded open world, next-level graphics, and new mechanics, GTA 6 is set to be Rockstar Games’ most ambitious project yet. Stay tuned for more updates!