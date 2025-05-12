GTA 6 Trailer 2 Breaks View Records as Rockstar Unveils New Story, Map, and Characters

Rockstar Games has released the second trailer for GTA 6, and fans are thrilled. The new trailer has received over 475 million views across different websites. This is a big jump from the first trailer, which got around 93 million views in the same amount of time. The first trailer was only released on YouTube and became the most-viewed non-music video at that time.

Fans have been waiting for more than 10 years for GTA 6. Experts say the game will be a huge success. The last game, GTA 5, came out in 2013. Since then, it has sold over 200 million copies and made more than $8 billion, making it one of the best-selling video games ever.

GTA 6 Story and Main Characters

GTA 6 will follow two main characters, Jason and Lucia. After a failed robbery, they must survive in a dangerous place called Leonida, which is based on the U.S. state of Florida. The story shows their journey as they deal with crime and try to stay alive together.

Along with Jason and Lucia, the game will have many new characters. Some names include:

Boobie Ike

Brian Heder

Cal Hampton

Dre’Quan Priest

Raul Bautista

Real Dimez

These characters will all be part of the game’s story.

GTA 6 Map and World

The game takes place in Leonida, which includes Vice City and nearby areas. Rockstar says it is the biggest and most detailed map ever made in a GTA game. The world will feel alive, with more action, people, and places than ever before.