High-end 2020 iPhones to come with 6GB RAM says Report

San Francisco:A new research note from UBS analysts Timothy Arcuri and Munjal Shah claimed that Apple will be launching four new iPhones this year and at least two of them are expected to come with 6GB RAM while other two models will have just 4GB of RAM.

The analysts also revealed camera details for all the four iPhones. The 5.4-inch iPhone will have a dual-camera setup with 4GB RAM and the lower end 6-inch iPhone will also feature dual rear cameras and 4GB RAM, MacRumors reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the high-end 6-inch iPhone, is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with 3D sensing and 6GB RAM pack. The 6.7-inch iPhone will also have the same cameras and RAM.

The iPhone maker is also planning to launch an affordable smartphone iPhone SE 2, with production reportedly slated to start in February.

The phone will have an A13 chip, which is also being used in iPhone 11, along with 3GB RAM and will have three colour options: silver, space grey and red.

It is likely to start selling at a price of $399.