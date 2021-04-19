How to Find Nearest Covid-19 Vaccination Centre via Google Maps, CoWIN and MapmyIndia

Since the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing in India, people are advised to get vaccinated at the earliest. In India, people over the age of 45 are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines. Due to the second wave of COVID-19, going out and then searching for a COVID-19 vaccination centre can be a hassle and unsafe at a time like this; people can now search for the closest centres on Google Maps. Here are some options to find the nearest located centres right from your home.

Steps to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre via Google Maps

-Open the Google Maps application on your phone and search for "COVID Vaccination centre near me."

-You will see a list of vaccination centres around your location.

-Tap "View Location Information" to view addresses, contact number, business hours, and an exact address.

-You can also share the location information with others by tapping the share icon in the upper right corner.

Google Maps also provides users with instructions (such as documents to bring, age eligibility) to receive vaccinations and if the centre is open or not.

Steps to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre via CoWIN

- Go to cowin.gov.in.

- On the home page, scroll down to the section Find Your Nearest Vaccination Centre section.

- Scroll through your region to find vaccination centres.

-Click on the current location in the tab and press 'Go' for detailed information.

Or you can also enter your PIN code to get all the vaccination centres in your nearby area.

-CoWIN gives details like the name of the nearby vaccination centres or hospitals along with the full address.

Steps to find a COVID-19 vaccination centre via MapmyIndia

- Login to the MapmyIndia portal or app

-Click your current location or enter your address in the search box.

-Then, on the left menu, click on the option Vaccination centres.

-Now you can see the list of options available nearby along with the centre's distance from your house.

-For more clarity, MapmyIndia pins the address on the map with an injection logo.