How to link your PAN and Aadhaar before the March 31 deadline

Here's a list of points on how to link your PAN card with your Aadhaar card before the March 31 deadline:

-The last date to link Aadhaar with a PAN card is March 31, 2023. After this date, unlinked PAN cards will become inoperative, which means you will not be able to file your income tax return or access PAN-related services.



-The Income Tax Department has made it mandatory to link your PAN card with your Aadhaar card.



-You can check if your PAN and Aadhaar are linked or not online or through SMS.



-To link your PAN card with your Aadhaar card, you can do it via SMS or online.



-To link via SMS, send an SMS to either 567678 or 56161 using your registered phone number.



-To link online, visit the official website of the Income Tax Department: incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.



-If you're not registered, register your ID first.



-Login into the portal using your User ID, password and date of birth. Your PAN will be your User ID.



-Look for the pop-up window that prompts you to link your PAN with Aadhaar.



-Go to 'Profile Settings' on the menu bar and click on 'Link Aadhaar' on the homepage.



-Enter your PAN number, Aadhaar number, and name as mentioned in your Aadhaar card.



-If applicable, check the "I have only year of birth in Aadhaar card" box.



-Enter the Captcha code displayed on the screen to verify.



-Click on the "Link Aadhaar" button.



-If the details entered by you match your PAN and Aadhaar records, click on the "link now" button. Your PAN card will be successfully linked with your Aadhaar card.



-After a successful linking process, a pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN.



-If the details in your Aadhaar card and PAN don't match, you will have to get your Aadhaar details updated to match your PAN records.



-If you're unable to link your PAN and Aadhaar online, you can visit utiitsl.com or egov-nsdl.co.in to link them.

