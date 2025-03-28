ICMR calls for investing in adolescent nutrition to tackle obesity woes

New Delhi : Investing in adolescent nutrition is a national imperative, and key to tackling the country’s rising obesity issues, said Rajiv Bahl Secretary, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday.

He was speaking at a stakeholder consultation on the Let’s Fix Our Food (LFOF) Consortium, held in the national capital.

The LFOF Consortium is a multi-stakeholder initiative led by ICMR-NIN, PHFI, and UNICEF, working in collaboration with national and international organisations to create healthier food environments for adolescents.

At the event, the experts focused on providing Indian adolescents with healthy food environments to address the rising prevalence of overweight and obesity -- directly linked to the rise in several non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, hypertension and cancers.

“Investing in adolescent nutrition is not just a health priority but a national imperative. By fostering healthier food environments and implementing evidence-based policies like placing reasonable restrictions on advertising and marketing of foods to children, possible taxation of foods high in fats, sugars or salt, and promoting nutrition literacy, we can secure the well-being of future generations,” Dr. Rajiv Bahl Secretary, Director General, ICMR.

“The rising burden of overweight and obesity among adolescents is an emerging crisis. If left unaddressed, it will have long-term consequences on public health and economic productivity,” added Dr. V.K. Paul.

As per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5 (2019-21), overall, 24 per cent of women and 23 per cent of men in India are overweight or obese.

There has also been an increase in the percentage of children under 5 years who are overweight (weight-for-height) from 2.1 per cent in NFHS-4 (2015-16) to 3.4 per cent in NFHS-5 (2019-21).

The LFOF Consortium aims to advance evidence-based policies, empower youth through nutrition literacy, and advocate for regulatory frameworks that promote healthier food choices. It recognises that bettering food environments for adolescents is essential to combating the growing problem of overweight and obesity.

During the event, the experts also released several policy briefs and research updates; as well as held a panel discussion to explore strategies to enhance multi-sectoral collaboration in fostering healthier food environments.

The experts deliberated on regulatory measures, adolescent-led advocacy, and fiscal policies, such as taxation on unhealthy foods, to curb the growing obesity epidemic.