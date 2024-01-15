Infinix Smart 8 Goes on Sale: Price, Specifications and Availability

In the competitive realm of budget smartphones, the recently launched Infinix Smart 8 has swiftly gained attention for its compelling features and affordable price point. This smartphone is making waves in the market by bringing a touch of premium design reminiscent of the iPhone 15's dynamic island. Now available on Flipkart, the Infinix Smart 8 promises users an enticing combination of performance and aesthetics without breaking the bank.



Infinix Smart 8: Price and Availability



Priced at Rs 6749, the Infinix Smart 8 is a budget-friendly option further sweetened by an exclusive ICICI Bank credit card offer. It is now officially available on Flipkart, providing consumers a cost-effective entry into a feature-rich smartphone experience.

Infinix Smart 8: Specifications



The Infinix Smart 8 stands out with a 50MP Dual Camera featuring a Quad-LED Ring Flash, a 90Hz refresh rate display, an 8MP selfie camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a dynamic expandable notch, drawing design inspiration from the acclaimed Pro variants of the iPhone 14 and all models of the iPhone 15.

The device's camera capabilities shine with a 50MP lens, delivering exceptional photography, complemented by a premium timber texture finish and an iconic camera module. Selfie enthusiasts will appreciate the 8MP front camera with flash, ensuring stunning self-portraits in various lighting conditions.



The Smart 8 prioritizes security and convenience with face unlock functionality and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, ensuring fast and secure access to the device. The device features a 6.6HD+ Punch-Hole 90Hz Display, a first-in-segment, providing a visually captivating experience further enhanced by the Magic Ring functionality.



Under the hood, the Smart 8 is powered by the MediaTek G36 chipset, featuring an Octa-core CPU and Mali-G57 MC1 GPU, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance. With 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM, expandable up to 8GB via MemFusion, users enjoy ample storage space and a responsive user experience.



Running on Android 13 Go with the latest XOS 13 version, the Smart 8 promises a smooth and intuitive interface optimized for performance. The phone boasts a refreshing 90Hz display for a seamless visual experience. The Smart 8 packs a robust 5000mAh battery to keep users powered throughout the day. Type-C charging and Power Marathon technology contribute to extended usage without frequent recharges.



Available on Flipkart, the Infinix Smart 8 exemplifies Infinix's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology at an accessible price point. The listed price includes the ICICI debit and credit card offer, making it an even more compelling choice for budget-conscious consumers.