Instagram Allows You to Send Direct Messages From Your PC

Instagram presented direct messages in the app back in 2013. Now, after six years, the company is bringing the same feature to the web.

As per The Verge report, the company is testing a feature that would allow Instagram users to access and share direct messages from the web version of the app. Instagram is rolling out this feature to a small percentage of its users worldwide at present. This feature will be made available to a broader user base in future after thorough testing.

The report also states that the direct messages feature will work in a way that is similar to how it works in the app. The users can reply to their messages, create a new group, start a new chat with someone from the DM screen or a profile page, share photos from their personal computers and like messages on the Instagram website as they do in the app.

Moreover, they will also receive DM notifications on their PC just like the way WhatsApp users get message notifications on the WhatsApp web. The report added that during the test period, the company would work on to improve this feature.

The web version of the platform was introduced in 2012 by Instagram. The website offered limited functionality at that time. Users could only see their news feed on the Instagram website. The company has made several changes and additions to the web version over the years.

It also added features like the ability to upload photos and watch stories to the website that were already available in the app. Though, users were still unable to access their DMs on the Instagram website. But that might change soon owed to the new feature that is in the testing phase.