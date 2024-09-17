iOS 18 Now Available in India: How to Download and Eligible iPhones

The highly anticipated iOS 18 update is now available for eligible iPhone users in India. Following its unveiling at the WWDC 2024 and subsequent beta release in June, the full public version of iOS 18 arrived a week after the iPhone 16 series launch at Apple's 2024 event. With many enhancements and new features, iOS 18's standout addition is Apple Intelligence. However, this feature will roll out gradually in future updates, not being part of the initial release. While iOS 18 is free and available over-the-air (OTA), Apple has stated that some features might not be available in all regions or on all devices. Here's how you can install iOS 18 on your iPhone:



How to Install iOS 18 on Your iPhone:

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Scroll and tap on General.

3. Tap Software Update.

4. The iOS 18 update will appear. Tap Download and Install to begin.

Eligible iPhones with iOS 18:

iPhones eligible for the iOS 18 update as of 10:30 pm IST on September 16 include:

- iPhone 15 series (15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max)

- iPhone 14 series (14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max)

- iPhone 13 series (13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max)

- iPhone 12 series (12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max)

- iPhone 11 series (11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max)

- iPhone XS, XS Max, XR

- iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)



