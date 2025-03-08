iPhone 16 Now Available Under Rs 40,000 on Flipkart: Check Out This Deal!

Apple’s latest flagship, the iPhone 16, is now available at a significantly reduced price on Flipkart. Originally priced at Rs 79,900, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 16 is currently listed at Rs 68,999 after a direct discount. However, additional bank and exchange offers can further reduce the price, making it an attractive deal for potential buyers.

Additional Discounts and Exchange Offers

Along with the Rs 10,901 price cut, Flipkart is offering substantial exchange benefits for eligible smartphones. Users can receive up to Rs 38,150 off through Flipkart’s exchange program, potentially bringing the effective price of the iPhone 16 below Rs 40,000.

For instance, trading in an iPhone 13 could provide a discount of up to Rs 28,870, lowering the price to Rs 40,129. Furthermore, HDFC Bank credit card holders can avail an instant Rs 4,000 discount, further reducing the price to just Rs 36,129.

iPhone 16: Features and Specifications

The iPhone 16 is powered by Apple’s A18 Bionic chip, ensuring high performance and efficiency. While it lacks an additional GPU core compared to the Pro variant, it still delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks and gaming.

Display and Design

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display

Standard 60Hz refresh rate

Ceramic Shield glass for added durability

Camera Capabilities

48MP Fusion primary camera

12MP ultra-wide sensor

New Camera Control button for quick access to photo and video features

Should You Buy the iPhone 16 at This Price?

At this discounted rate, the iPhone 16 offers excellent value for money, especially for users who don’t require Pro model features like a 120Hz display or telephoto lens. With its powerful A18 Bionic chip, high-quality camera system, and durable build, the iPhone 16 remains a solid choice for those looking for a premium smartphone experience without breaking the bank.

If you’re planning to upgrade, this Flipkart deal presents a great opportunity to own the latest iPhone at a significantly lower price.