iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Should you upgrade now or wait?

When it comes to upgrading iPhones, even tech journalists find themselves playing personal tech support—especially for family. That’s what Richard Priday faced when his dad asked whether to upgrade his aging iPhone 14 Pro or wait for the upcoming iPhone 17 series.

The Context:

Richard’s father was frustrated with his iPhone 14 Pro’s battery, which had dropped to 80% capacity. Though a battery replacement would be a quick fix, the allure of new features had him eyeing a fresh upgrade. Sound familiar?

Why Not Upgrade to iPhone 16 Right Now?

The iPhone 16 Pro offers substantial upgrades over the iPhone 14 Pro:

Larger, lighter design with titanium sides

Faster A18 chip and more RAM

5x telephoto zoom

USB-C port

Apple Intelligence support

Bigger battery with faster charging

Tempting, yes. But with the iPhone 17 just a few months away (typically launched in September), Richard advised waiting.

Why Wait for the iPhone 17?

Rumors suggest the iPhone 17 lineup could bring:

A larger 6.3" display with 120Hz refresh (on base model)

A new ultra-thin “iPhone 17 Air”

A 48MP telephoto lens on the Pro

Better durability and faster A19 Pro chip

Holding off also means iPhone 16 prices could drop post-launch, potentially saving hundreds.

Don’t Let Trade-In Offers Rush You

Apple had briefly bumped its trade-in values—offering $420 for a well-kept iPhone 14 Pro. But Richard warned that the slight bonus isn’t worth missing out on a better phone just months away.

Final Verdict? Wait.

Richard told his dad to hang on a little longer—even if it wasn’t what he wanted to hear. It’s the kind of advice that may not be exciting, but it's grounded in real-world logic.

So, if you're debating an iPhone upgrade, consider battery health, software support, upcoming features, and timing before taking the plunge. It might just save you from buyer’s remorse.