iPhone 17 Event: 5 Apple Devices Skipping the September Launch

Apple is gearing up for its much-awaited September keynote, scheduled for September 9 at 10:30 PM IST. Themed “Awe Dropping,” the event will see the grand unveiling of the highly anticipated iPhone 17 lineup. However, not every device that Apple fans are looking forward to will be showcased at the event. While the spotlight remains on the iPhones, several expected gadgets are either delayed or saved for upcoming keynotes.

Apple Devices Not Launching This Year

Despite the buzz, five major devices are not expected to make an appearance on stage this time around.

1. iPhone 17 Plus

Apple introduced the Plus variant starting with the iPhone 14 series, but reports suggest the company is phasing it out. The new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the Plus model in the refreshed lineup.

2. iPhone 17e

Earlier this year, Apple launched the iPhone 16e as a budget-friendly option. Following a similar timeline, the iPhone 17e will skip this event and is expected to debut in early 2026.

3. M5 MacBook

Apple’s MacBooks are recognized as some of the most powerful laptops in the world. Enthusiasts eager for the M5 chip will need to wait longer, as the M5 MacBook is unlikely to be announced on September 9.

4. M5 iPad Pro

The iPad Pro, which offers laptop-level performance with Apple’s M-series chips, has a huge fan base. While the M5 iPad Pro is one of the most anticipated upgrades, it is not expected on Tuesday. However, reports hint at a possible release by the end of 2025.

5. iPad Air and iPad 12

Affordable options in the iPad family—iPad Air and iPad 12—are also missing from the lineup this year. Apple is likely reserving these devices for early 2026.

Why These Devices Are Delayed

Apple’s product strategy has shifted over the years. Instead of unveiling everything in a single keynote, the company spreads out launches across multiple events. This allows each category—whether iPhone, Mac, or iPad—to enjoy dedicated media attention. For now, September belongs exclusively to the iPhone 17 series and the Apple Watch.

What to Expect at the Event

While the skipped devices may disappoint some, Apple still has plenty lined up. The Apple Watch Series 11 is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 17, powered by the new S11 chip and featuring a brighter display. Fans can also expect the Watch Ultra 3 and an updated Watch SE.

Additionally, the AirPods Pro 3 could arrive soon after the event, with an upgraded case, improved Active Noise Cancellation, and possibly in-ear heart rate tracking.

Rumors also suggest Apple may reveal a HomePod Mini 2, although official details remain under wraps.

Looking Ahead

While the September 9 event may not include all Apple devices, it sets the stage for multiple launches in 2026. The iPhone 17 series will dominate headlines, but fans of MacBooks, iPads, and the iPad Mini will need to wait a little longer.