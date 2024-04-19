iPhone 17 Plus Rumors: Potential Smaller Screen Size for the 2025 iPhone

Though the release of the iPhone 16 is still months away, rumours and speculation are already swirling around its successor, the iPhone 17. Early leaks suggest that the iPhone 17 Plus might feature a smaller screen size, a notable departure from previous trends.



Potential iPhone 17 Plus Features

The iPhone 17 Plus, expected to launch after the iPhone 16 series in late 2024, may deviate from the continuously increasing screen sizes trend. Traditionally, Apple has matched the screen dimensions of its Plus models with the larger Pro Max versions, as seen with the 6.7-inch screens of the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 15 Plus, mirroring the sizes of their respective Pro Max counterparts.

A smaller display size could allow Apple to clearly differentiate its models, catering to specific user preferences for a more balanced size. This adjustment also lowers production costs, enabling Apple to price the iPhone 17 Plus more competitively and attract buyers seeking premium features without the premium price tag. Additionally, a smaller phone could appeal to those who find larger devices cumbersome, enhancing the in-hand feel and making the device more attractive to consumers who prioritize ease of use.



Earlier iPhone 17 Rumours

Previous reports about the iPhone 17 series highlighted the potential introduction of high refresh-rate displays and Always-On functionality in the base model. A report from South Korea's The Elec mentioned that the vanilla iPhone 17 might include these features for the first time, typically reserved for Pro models.

There has also been talk of the iPhone 17 Pro possibly being powered by 2nm processors. Apple's primary chip supplier, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), announced plans to produce 2nm processors by the end of this year, with mass production expected in 2025. If this comes to fruition, the iPhone 17 Pro could be among the first devices to use these advanced processors.



Caution with Early Rumours

While early rumours and leaks can offer intriguing insights, it's essential to approach them with scepticism, as Apple has yet to announce the iPhone 17 series officially. As more information becomes available, users can expect further clarification on the features and specifications of the upcoming models.