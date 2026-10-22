iPhone 18 launch soon: Price, specs and launch timeline

Apple may not have shown the standard iPhone 18 at its September 2026 launch event. That does not mean Apple has cancelled the device. According to leaks and analyst reports the next‑generation standard iPhone could arrive several months after the Pro models with a possible launch window, in spring 2027.

Apple is reportedly changing how it releases its iPhone models. By introducing all models at once the company might present the cheaper options after the initial launch. The iPhone 18, the iPhone 18e and the second-generation iPhone Air are all expected to come out around March or April 2027.

iPhone 18 expected India price

Apple has not yet told us the price of the iPhone 18 in India. I heard that the iPhone 18 might cost about Rs 99,900.

For comparison the iPhone 17 was released in India for Rs 79,900. The official price has now gone up to Rs 99,900 because of higher costs for parts. This means the next model could have a price.

Expected design and display

The iPhone 18 is not expected to get a design overhaul. According to leaks Apple may keep a 6.3‑inch display on the iPhone 18. A smaller Dynamic Island could be one of the visual changes, on the iPhone 18.

The rear camera design might see a change. A dummy unit shared by tipster Majin Bu shows two cameras placed vertically inside a bar, on the upper back panel. The design also seems to have MagSafe magnets built into an etched plate.

The phone might come in silver, dark blue colours. Apple added a 120Hz ProMotion display to its iPhone line with the iPhone 17. The iPhone 18 is likely to keep that feature.

Expected specifications and cameras

The iPhone 18 might use Apple’s A20 chip, which is said to be built on a 2‑nanometre process. Compared to the A19’s 3‑nanometre process the new Apple A20 chip could be faster. Use less power. I expect the iPhone 18 to feel smoother and last longer, on battery.

RAM details remain unclear. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested 9GB of RAM, while Jeff Pu has pointed to 12GB. More RAM could benefit demanding on-device Apple Intelligence features, although Apple's final configuration is still unknown.

Other reported specifications include Apple's C2 modem, iOS 27 and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

For cameras, leaks point to a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The front camera could reportedly feature an 18-megapixel sensor.

iPhone 18 launch timeline

Apple introduced the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026 alongside its foldable iPhone Duo, which is now available to buy. The standard iPhone 18 was not part of that event.

The standard model along with the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 is now expected to arrive in spring 2027 between March and April. If that schedule stays on track the iPhone 17 could continue to be Apple's model, for about 18 months.

It is important to keep in mind that these details come from leaks and what analysts are guessing. Apple has not said when the iPhone 18 will come out how much the iPhone 18 will cost or what the iPhone 18 will have inside. The actual iPhone 18 that finally comes out might have parts that look different or do things that are not mentioned now.