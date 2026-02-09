itel Heralds A New Era with the Launch of A100 – Fusing Tough Durability with Dazzling Design at just Rs. 6799

itel, one of the leading tech brands of India, has recently launched the blockbuster and designer A100 smartphone. With a design that is sure to turn everyone’s heads, it is a champion of durability and affordability, The A100 smartphone is infused with military grade certification (MIL-STD-810H), providing unbeatable durability and peace of mind for users. Equipped with Ultralink, it will provide connectivity even where there is no network connectivity. The A100 smartphone are available in two RAM variants of (3+5*) GB and (4+8*) GB with a ROM of 64GB.

With a huge consumer base of 11Cr+ customers, retail presence in more than 1.3 Lakh retail outlets and 1000+ service centres, itel is one of the most trusted brands of India. Priced attractively at just Rs. 6799 (3GB variant) and Rs.7499 (4GB variant), it is available in retail stores across India. It also offers a free screen replacement within 100 days – ensuring unbeatable reliability only provided by itel in India.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India said, “For a large section of India’s consumers, a smartphone is a necessity that is expected to last for a long time. With the A100, we have focused on what matters most to a vast majority of users - a phone that is built to last, has a beautiful design, while remaining affordable. Features like military grade durability and Ultralink are rooted in practical innovation - a hallmark of itel. Despite increase in RAM/ROM prices globally, we have ensured that our devices remain accessible for Bharat.”

At the heart of the itel A100 lies a stunning 6.6-inch 90Hz HD+ display, complemented by immersive DTS-powered sound technology - engineered to captivate the senses with vibrant colours, crisp clarity, and ultra-smooth visuals. The addition of an intuitive Dynamic Bar keeps users effortlessly connected with battery status, calls, notifications, and more without interruption. Photography enthusiasts will love the 8MP rear camera, enhanced with advanced image processing resulting in vivid and vibrant images. The A100 also features an IR blaster, making it easy to control TVs, air conditioners, and other electronic appliances remotely.

Powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7100 processor and Android 15 Go – the A100 ensures seamless multitasking, smooth gaming, and effortless video calls. For security and ease of access, the A100 comes equipped with face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, offering both protection and convenience. Packed with a large 5000 mAh battery and 10W charger, the device ensures all-day performance. This smartphone is available in eye-catching colours of Silk Green, Pure Black and Titanium Gold.

Product Specs -



