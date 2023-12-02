Leaked! Samsung Galaxy S24 to Offer Flattened Screen, Titanium Build, and More

It has become customary for major details of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S line to be inadvertently revealed months before their official launch, and the S24 and S24 Ultra are no exceptions.



Windows Report recently obtained official Samsung images, giving a glimpse of the Galaxy S24 Ultra with a redesigned flattened screen. This confirms an earlier leak by Twitter/X user David Martin, who shared handheld images showcasing sharper screen edges reminiscent of the changes introduced with the regular S23 earlier this year, and a new grey colour finish.

According to previous reports, Samsung may introduce on-device generative AI software on the upcoming S24 devices, leveraging the company's Gauss model. The latest leaks suggest that the S24 series will utilize this technology for real-time translations in messaging apps, covering over a dozen languages. In October, Samsung showcased the "Zoom Anyplace" camera framing feature powered by a Qualcomm AI engine, which is anticipated to be included in a future device release.



Android Authority also discovered that the FCC recently disclosed significant details about the processor and modem specifications for the S24 lineup. While the chip was not explicitly mentioned, the information indicates that the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra will feature Qualcomm modems with Smart Transit functionality. This suggests that all S24 models in the U.S. will be equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips capable of on-device AI. However, international versions of the standard S24 may still opt for Samsung's Exynos processors and modems, as seen in previous years.

In addition to the flattened screen and upgraded processor, the S24 Ultra is expected to boast a titanium frame, an improved 50MP 5x telephoto camera, enhanced vapour chamber cooling, and Wi-Fi 7. Other leaked specifications, as reported by Windows Report, indicate similarities to the previous S23 Ultra model, featuring a 6.8-inch Quad-HD screen, 120Hz refresh rate, similar storage options, 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery.



Meanwhile, the standard Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models look to retain designs similar to their S23 counterparts, with new colour finishes in onyx black, marble grey, cobalt violet, and amber yellow. The S24 Ultra also introduces matching colour options. Additional details from the leaks suggest a larger 6.7-inch Quad-HD screen, a bigger 4,900mAh battery, and increased RAM at 12GB for the S24 Plus. The regular S24 will see slight bumps in screen size at 6.2 inches and battery at 4,000mAh.

It's important to note that Samsung has not officially announced a successor to the Galaxy S23 smartphone line released earlier this year. If historical patterns persist, these leaks suggest that the official unveiling of the Galaxy S24 series could happen early next year during a Samsung Unpacked event.