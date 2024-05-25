Leaked! Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Specifications, Launch Date and More

The anticipation for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 is building as their launch approaches. With new competitors like Honor, Vivo, Oppo, and OnePlus entering the foldable smartphone market, all eyes are on Samsung to see if its next-generation foldables will meet expectations. Here's a rundown of the rumoured specifications and features for the Galaxy Z Flip 6.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Battery

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 battery capacity is expected to receive an upgrade, increasing from the Flip 5's 3700mAh to 4000mAh. Charging capabilities will likely remain the same, with support for 25W wired and 10W wireless charging, ensuring users can quickly power up their devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Camera

Camera improvements are a significant highlight in the leaked details. The main camera is rumoured to be upgraded to a 50MP sensor, up from the 12MP main camera on the Flip 5. The selfie camera is expected to retain a 10MP sensor. Additionally, there are whispers of an extra camera being added to the cover display, further enhancing the phone's photography capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Design and Display

Samsung is rumoured to be upgrading the outer display of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 from the Flip 5's 3.4-inch cover screen to a slightly larger 3.9-inch cover display. Additionally, the new model is expected to be slimmer than its predecessor, providing a sleeker profile. Samsung may also introduce new colour options to appeal to a wider audience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Performance

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, along with an internal storage of up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB. However, depending on the region, Samsung might also use its Exynos chipset, similar to the strategy used for the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus.

While these leaks and rumours paint an exciting picture of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, official details will only be confirmed at the launch. As Samsung prepares to introduce its new foldable models, tech enthusiasts are eager to see how the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will stack up against both its predecessors and new market rivals. The upcoming release promises to push the boundaries of foldable smartphone technology, offering users innovative features and enhanced performance.