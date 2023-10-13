Leaked! Tipster Unveils New AI & ML Updates in iPhone 16 Pro, check

The iPhone 15 series is now available, and the iPhone 16 line is already developing. As a result, we receive new leaks about it almost weekly. Earlier, it was reported that not just one but both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will get tetraprism zoom lenses that will allow them to click pictures with 5X optical zoom. And now, a new leak has claimed that the Pro models of Apple's next generation of smartphones will also support the 5G Advanced network, considered an evolution of standard 5G and a step towards 6G. The Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 modem will add functionality.



The information comes from technology analyst Jeff Pu, who said in a research note this week with investment firm Haitong International Securities that both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with the Snapdragon X75 modem, according to a MacRumors report. This modem will allow smartphones to connect to the faster and more energy-efficient 5G Advanced network. The report also added that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will retain the X70 modem used for the entire iPhone 15 lineup.



iPhone 16 Pro models may support 5G Advanced



This move will be a step away from Apple's usual strategy, where it adds the same modem in all the different line models. However, this will align with Apple's recent system of creating a wider technological gap between the Pro and non-Pro models.

Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon X75 modem in February 2023. It significantly improves the X70 modem and offers better carrier aggregation for faster 5G internet speeds. It has a sub-6GHz 5G transceiver that takes up less space and is more energy efficient.



The new Snapdragon modem supports a 5G Advanced network, touted as the next step towards 6G connectivity. 5G Advanced is said to feature artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-based upgrades that help improve 5G performance and expand the technology to more devices and use cases.



Please note that the information provided here is based on a leak and has not been confirmed by any official source. So please don't take it seriously and wait for the official launch of the iPhone 16 series.