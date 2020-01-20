Learn How to Use Alexa in Hindi

As the search giant Google has rolled out Hindi language support for its Google Assistant, Amazon followed it and updated Alexa, its AI-based digital assistant, with Hindi language support along with Skills to support Hindi as the primary language. The multi-lingual mode lets users interact with the Echo devices in Hindi or English.

Follow this step-by-step guide, if you want to add Hindi language support to your Alexa-enabled devices.

There are a few things that you need to take care of before you follow the guide:

Echo device should be plugged into the power source

Ensure that the Echo device should be connected with the internet.

Also, keep the Alexa device connected to an Amazon account that is active.

Steps to activate the Hindi language on Amazon Alexa device

There are two steps to enable Hindi language support

A. Update the Echo device with the latest software update

B. Change the primary language from the Alexa app

To update Alexa-enabled devices say, "Alexa, check for software updates" or ask Alexa, do I have the latest software". Alexa will check for the update and install it on the device.

1. Open the Alexa app on your smartphone, once the update process is done.

2. Then tap on the 'Devices' tab from the bottom of the app.

3. Tap on Echo device for which you want to change the language.

4. Here select the language option as Hindi/English, English/Hindi or Hindi.

5. Now the device will be updated with the new language.

6. Now, you can interact with Alexa in Hindi by asking 'Lata Mangeshkar ke gaane sunao', cricket score batao, AC chalu karo, Mamma ko call karo, etc.

Otherwise, you can also ask Alexa to set up Hindi by saying," Help in setup Hindi'. Alexa will automatically guide you through the steps you need to follow.