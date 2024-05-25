Legacy Google Workspace Users Get Free Storage Boost

Users who have held onto free G Suite accounts for over a decade have recently experienced a surprising benefit: extra storage for free. This development comes as a rare win for these long-term users amidst a landscape where tech companies often transition users from free services to paid subscriptions.



In 2020, Google rebranded G Suite as Google Workspace, initially indicating that all users would need to move to new subscription plans featuring pooled storage rather than individual allocations. However, long-time users of the legacy free accounts pushed back, leading Google to allow these accounts to remain free for personal use.



Recently, those with legacy accounts received more positive news. Until June 2022, Google permitted these users to add extra storage via a separate subscription. Last week, many of these users received emails notifying them that their storage subscriptions had been cancelled and that they were being refunded for their last payment. The best part of the email? "While the subscription was cancelled, your storage limit has not changed, and you don't need to take any action."



Jenny Thomson, a Google spokesperson, confirmed to The Verge that users who received this notification would retain their storage and maintain their legacy accounts: "Customers who received this notification will maintain their storage allotment and can continue using their existing account." This change also applies to individuals who have migrated to Google Workspace but still manage their storage through Google Play. According to a support page, individual storage will not be added to pooled storage totals.

For now, users who have kept their free G Suite accounts for over a decade will not only continue to enjoy their accounts free of charge but also benefit from additional storage without any extra cost. While there is no guarantee that Google won't alter this arrangement in the future, this current situation is certainly favourable for legacy users.

This unexpected boon highlights a rare instance where long-term users benefit significantly from a tech giant's policy shift. As these users enjoy their additional storage, they can appreciate this period of enhanced service without the pressure to upgrade to a paid plan.