Just In
Lenovo launches new lineup of gaming laptops with AI features in India
New Delhi : Global technology brand Lenovo on Tuesday launched the new lineup of Legion gaming laptops in India, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and next-gen features.
The new lineup includes -- Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 7i, and Legion 5i laptops. The latest series starts from Rs 129,990, and it can be purchased from Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, leading e-commerce websites, and other offline retail stores.
"Our devices integrate cutting-edge technologies with the power of AI, tailored for gaming and content creation. Our Legion devices provide diverse options to meet the evolving needs of gamers, offering trendy designs, flexible hardware choices, and feature-rich displays," Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head, Lenovo India, said in a statement.
These latest gaming machines come powered by up to 14th Gen Intel Core processors and up to Nvidia RTX 4090 graphic cards.
According to the company, Legion Pro 7i and Legion Pro 5i feature advanced components like an extra-wide vapour chamber, liquid metal infusion with AI-driven power management, and Legion ColdFront for Esports level performance for a competitive gaming advantage.
In addition, the company said that Legion 7i and Legion 5i come loaded with PureSight display and TrueStrike keyboards to improve gaming, designing, and content creation. With the latest Legion laptops, gamers can avail of a free 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.