Lenovo launches Tab P11 Pro in India: Know price and specifications

Lenovo launched the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro in India on Friday. The tablet was unveiled globally in September last year and competed with Apple's iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 in India. Lenovo launched the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro in India on Friday. In September last year, the tablet was unveiled and competed with companies like Apple's iPad and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 in India.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro costs ₹ 44,999 in India. It will be available in the Slate Gray variant starting at midnight on February 14 via Lenovo.com, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com. As part of the special 30-day introductory offer, Lenovo is offering the Tab P11 Pro along with the keyboard cover worth ₹ 10,000 for ₹ 49,999.

Coming to features, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro has an ultra-slim chassis with an aluminium alloy unibody design. It has narrow 6.9mm bezels on its screen and a screen-to-body ratio of 87%. It comes with an 11.5-inch OLED screen with a 2K resolution of 2560x1600 pixels, the brightness of 500 nits, and support Dolby Vision and HDR technologies. It's also TÜV Rheinland certified and Lenovo Eye Care mode, which the company says has been designed to reduce harmful blue light. Also, it is compatible with Netflix in HD.

When it comes to the camera front, Lenovo's newly launched tablet has a dual front camera system consisting of an 8MP + 8MP camera system on the front that offers contactless login with ToF sensors. At the rear, it has a 13MP + 5MP camera system.

The performance front is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor with 8nm chipset. This SoC is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded to 256GB. It comes with a massive 8600 mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3 technology, which the company says allows the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro to run video playback for 15 hours on a full charge. It also supports USB Type-C reverse charging functions.

It recently released an optional keyboard with 18mm pitch and 1.3mm key travel. It measures 87mm x 49mm and offers a free stop hinge angle between 0 and 165 degrees. The company also released Lenovo Precision Pen 2 which offers 100 hours of use and a 60 mAH battery. It will soon be available in India.