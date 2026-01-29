LinkedIn Lets Users Showcase ‘Vibe Coding’ Skills as AI-Driven Development Gains Hiring Edge

As artificial intelligence reshapes the way software is built, LinkedIn is embracing the shift with a new feature that allows users to showcase their “vibe coding” abilities directly on their profiles. The professional networking platform has announced partnerships with popular AI-powered development tools such as Replit, Lovable, Descript, and Relay.app, enabling automatic certification updates that reflect a user’s evolving skills.

Vibe coding, a term increasingly heard in tech circles, refers to using AI tools to generate or assist with writing code through prompts. Instead of manually building every line, developers can describe what they want, and the AI helps create the solution. Platforms like Cursor and Replit have made this approach mainstream, especially among newer developers and side-project enthusiasts.

Until now, LinkedIn users had to manually add skills or certifications to their profiles. The new integration changes that process. By linking their LinkedIn account with supported platforms, users can have their vibe coding achievements automatically displayed and updated without extra effort.

Each partner platform measures expertise differently. Replit, for instance, ranks users across five levels from beginner to master, while Lovable uses designations such as Bronze and Silver. As users spend more time building projects or experimenting with AI coding tools, their status updates dynamically, offering recruiters a clearer picture of their real-time capabilities.

These certifications aren’t just cosmetic. They are meant to serve as clear signals to hiring managers and LinkedIn’s own AI-driven hiring tools that a candidate is comfortable working with modern AI-assisted workflows. Notably, the company says experience gained through personal or side projects counts just as much as full-time job work, broadening access for self-taught and independent creators.

LinkedIn also hinted that more partners—including Gamma, GitHub, and Zapier—will join the program soon. The company added that software makers are not charged to participate, suggesting a wider ecosystem could develop around AI skill verification.

The growing emphasis on vibe coding reflects a broader change in the tech industry. What was once considered a niche way of building software is now becoming a practical, in-demand capability. The term itself was first popularised by OpenAI cofounder Andrej Karpathy in February 2025. Since then, the approach has gained credibility among industry leaders. In November last year, Google CEO Sundar Pichai reckoned that vibe coding was making software development fun again. Elon Musk’s AI startup, xAI, is also offering roles for those who know how to vibe code with a salary of $240,000 (roughly Rs 2.15 crore).

With hiring managers increasingly looking for AI fluency, LinkedIn’s new feature could give candidates a timely edge—turning everyday experimentation with AI tools into career capital.