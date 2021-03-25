Microsoft Redesigns many icons in Windows 10 latest version

Microsoft shows redesigned icons like Recycle Bin, document folders, and more in the latest version of Windows 10. Though this might not be a major change in the entire operating system, it is one of the ways Microsoft shows the modern look. One of the oldest (and most useful) apps in Windows 10, File Explorer, finally gets a new look. In the latest Windows 10 trial version, some new icons have been seen in File Explorer. The latest icon list includes Recycle Bin, Document Folders, and new icons for disk drivers as well.

"Several changes, such as the orientation of the folder icons and the default file type icons, have been made for greater consistency across Microsoft products that show files. Notably, the top-level user folders such as Desktop, Documents, Downloads, and Pictures have a new design that should make it a little easier to tell them apart at a glance. And yes, the Recycle Bin icon has also been updated!" stated Amanda Langowski on the Microsoft blog post.

Although this might not be a major change in the entire operating system, it is one of the ways Microsoft shows the modern look.

It's worth adding that the company revealed some new Windows 10 system icons last month. These have a more rounded and streamlined look, and they also come with a new Segoe Fluent Icons font. The taskbar widget is also updated with the latest icons.

Last year, Microsoft updated some of its Windows 10 icons by adding a few more colours. It also modified the Start menu.

Speaking of the Windows 10 update, Windows 10X, Microsoft's biggest update for its desktop operating system, was rumoured to arrive as early as the first quarter of 2021. Still, reports now indicate that it could be delayed until the second half of this year.

None of these rumours has been confirmed by Microsoft, and there is hardly any official information on Windows 10X itself.