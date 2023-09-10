Musk's ex-partner Grimes demands to see her son, in now deleted X post

Live
Elon Musk’s ex-partner Canadian singer Grimes (Claire Boucher) has demanded to see her son in a since-deleted X (formerly Twitter) post.
She demanded to see her son in response to author Walter Isaacson’s (who wrote Musk’s biography) post which included photos of the Tesla founder’s twins with Shivon Zilis (a Canadian venture capitalist), reports Page Six.
"Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer," Grimes wrote. "I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart," she added.
An auto-response email from Twitter comms immediately replied, saying, "We’ll get back to you soon," when asked for comment.Isaacson also revealed the names of the toddlers, Strider and Azure, in an excerpt from his forthcoming biography about the SpaceX founder, the report said.
Not only that, Musk and Grimes also welcomed a third child named 'Techno Mechanicus'. The excerpts from Musk's upcoming biography revealed this new information. The child has been nicknamed Tau. However, the age of the baby still remains unknown. Musk also has six children with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, in addition to the three he shares with Grimes.
He dated the 35-year-old Grimes on and off between 2018 and 2022. The book will be released on September 12.