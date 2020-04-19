Netflix Now Extends Its Support To Oppo And Mi Note 10 Lite Mobiles

Amidst the lockdown period, the entertainment applications like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hotstar, etc., have become popular and stood topped the most used applications in this lockdown period.



Now, Netflix being popular with its amazing and interesting series, extended its HD and HDR support to Oppo, Xiaomi and Sony mobiles. So, now the users of these smartphones will be able to watch their favourite shows in HD and HDR modes.Oppo's Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Note Lite smartphones will be added to that list.

Along with the entertainment content, Netflix application has also added several documentaries and series which are available on YouTube for all the teachers and students.

This way the teachers and students can follow the educational content through Netflix as the schools are shut down due to the novel virus.

Netflix has announced this news through an official statement… "For years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms. Now that classrooms are virtual, it makes sense to share some of that content online. Even with that precedent, Netflix doesn't make content available for free very often, so this is a bit unusual. Of course, you don't have to be a student or teacher to view these through the Netflix YouTube channel."

Out of the 10 documentaries, the 13th Abstract, Babies and Chasing Coral stand out best. As of now, the documentaries will only be released in English, but to make people comfortable, the sub-titles will be provided in more than 12 native languages.